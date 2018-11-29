Lottie Sanders

Lottie Lenora Sanders, 89 years, 23 days old, of Ava, Mo. passed on to Heaven on November 20, 2018 at her home with her family by her side.

Lottie was born October 27, 1929 in Douglas County to Mark and Emma (Roller) Prine.

On June 21, 1946 Lottie and Lester Sanders were united in marriage and were blessed with three children.

Lottie was a Christian. She loved her animals and building dog houses.

Lottie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lester in 2012, a brother who passed as a child, and a sister, Ruth Hall who passed away in 2017.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Ricky & Rita Sanders, Ava, MO, Vickie & Pat Maltbie, Clearwater, KS, and Roger & Barbara Sanders, Ava, MO, seven grandchildren, Danny Sanders, Steve Davis, Chris Davis, Michael Maltbie, Crystal Maltbie, Stacey Davis, and Brian Campbell, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

A private burial was held Friday, November 23 at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. A Graveside service for Lottie will be conducted at a later date. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.