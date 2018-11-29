Looking Backward

25 years ago

Ava High School senior Pam Freeman was crowned Miss Merry Christmas Tuesday night, Nov. 23 at the annual Anchor Club Miss Merry Christmas Pageant. Pam is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Freeman.

Wilma Pauline Brooke has been named the community organizer for Ava’s Community Team under the Community 2000 Support Center initiative Funded by the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, the center will serve to strengthen and support local efforts to prevent and treat alcohol and the other drug abuse.

Ashley Nicole, Joseph Andrew, Stephen Timothy and Sarah Katherine Smith are proud to announce that their brother, Alexander Keith, made his entrance on November 18 at 2:08 a.m. at Texas County Memorial Hospital. The proud parents are Brian and Tabetha Smith of Ava.

Evelyn Sell, president of the Douglas County Republican Women’s Club for the past 18 years, was recognized Monday evening as she steps down from that position.

On Nov. 19, Willie Cornelison celebrated his first birthday at the home of his parents, Mancell and Connie Cornelison.

The Bradleyville kindergarten class had a special visitor on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Vernon Fuller, two-time national turkey calling champion, brought one of his many trophies and several different types of turkey calls to the school. He demonstrated many different turkey calls for the class and let each of them use his gobbler call.

MT. TABOR –– Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Sanders visited Tuesday evening with Mr. and Mrs. Lester Jenkins. They brought a good supply of turnips and some of the largest sweet potatoes I have ever seen.

BUCKHART –– Get well wishes to Paxton Lovan who hurt his knee playing ball.

50 years ago

Mr. and Mrs. Martin Caudill of Elkhead were informed this week that their son, PFC Carroll Caudill, was wounded in Vietnam, Nov. 13 as a result of hostile action. The soldier had been in the war zone for 18 days when he was wounded. He is serving with the 1st Battalion, 35th Infantry, 3d Brigade, 4th Inf. Division.

This issue marks the beginning of the 83rd year of continuous publication of the Douglas County Herald.

Kenneth Flynn, Route 1, Ava, was the first hunter to have a deer checked on the opening day of the season Saturday. Mr. Flynn’s 100-pound doe was killed about 6:45 a.m. on his farm on K Highway.

H. T. Harlin, president of the Bank of Gainesville, was guest speaker at Thursday night’s 4-H Recognition Banquet. Susan Todd and Janice Fogerson were winners of the 4-H Club Key Awards.

Harlan House of Ava and Ronnie Self of Springfield were in Tennessee early this week and transacted business in Nashville and Clarksville. Mr. Self is a composer of country and western music, and on the trip to Nashville he took seven new songs, his latest compositions to the Cedarwood Publishing Company.

West Plains capitalized on an interception and a fumble recovery to shut out the Ava Bears 13-0 in a South Central Association game Friday night on the home gridiron. The Bears climaxed their season with a 3-4 record in league play.

Marriage Licenses Issued –– Willis D. Singleton, 20, Ava, to Barbara Jeanne Cox, 18, Ava; Victor Lynn Kilgore, 18, Mansfield, to Louis Jean Arnold, 18, Ava.

Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Dougherty and daughter, Lora Jo, who purchased the Mrs. Effie L. Norman property located at 109 SE 6th Street in Ava in mid-October, have established residence in the home. The Doughertys made the move to the new location on Saturday, Nov. 9, from their home at 623 SE 3rd Street.

PFC Lloyd Delano Stewart, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rexford Stewart of Wasola, left Oakland, Calif., Nov. 2 at 2 a.m. by jet for an assignment in Vietnam. He is a 1965 graduate of Ava High School.

Mary A. Murphy, Ava, is the winner of a General Eelctric television set awarded by Ava Furniture Co., and KMTC, Channel 27, Springfield. Mrs. Murphy was presented her new television set by Buddy Porter, manager of Ava Furniture, and Jim Kendrick, KMTC 27 Director of Public Relations.

Town & Country Super Market, free turkeys –– five turkeys will be given away at our store Sat., Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. No purchase required, just register each time you visit our store. You do not have to be present to win. Shurfine coffee, 49¢ for a 1-lb., can; U and I Sugar, 10-lb. bag, 88¢; Armour Star bacon, 1-lb. pkg, 59¢; Libby’s pumpkin, 303 can, 10¢

75 years ago

Powerful United States forces, carrying the fight to a new section of Japan’s outposts in the southwest Pacific, have landed on islands in the Gilbert group, Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, commander of the Pacific fleet, has announced this week. At the three invasion points, the marines and infantrymen were driving in from beachheads under close range Japanese artillery fire, digging out the Jap defenders.

WAC Private Margaret H. Maloney, 4-feet 11, 26-year-old of Rochester, New York, was decorated with the Soldier’s Medal, at Algiers. First of her sex so honored, Private Maloney earned the honor when at the risk of her own life, she dragged a soldier from a pool of blazing gasoline, and smothered the flames with her body – she was burned too.

The Ava Fire Department was called on to extinguish a fire for which it had to lay water hose. The fire was Friday afternoon when a tool shed at the home of Mr. and Mrs. A. L. Hartley was destroyed with its contents. The shed apparently caught from a trash fire in the back yard of the home of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Reynolds. The small shed was engulfed in flames by the time firemen arrived and got water through their hose. The department was called again Monday evening to aid in controlling a flue fire at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lev Crumley. Mr. Crumley is a member of the volunteer department.

Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Whetsten entertained at dinner Sunday Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Whetsten and family of Ava. Afternoon callers were Mr. and Mrs. Claude Whetsten and Charley Powers.

Colonel M. Stanley Ginn, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced this week that two women radio operators have been employed to replace male operators who have gone into military service and private industry. This is the first time since the patrol was organized in 1931, that women have been employed for this type of work.

Mrs. Pearl Elliott and her daughter, Loeta, were Sunday guests in the home of another of Mrs. Elliott’s daughters, Mrs. Norris Johnson, Mr. Johnson and son, Jerry, who live west of Ava.

Mr. and Mrs. O.M. Jernigan and Mrs. Belle Banks will spend Thanksgiving day as guests of Mr. Jernigan’s brother and his family, Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Jernigan and daughter, Venita, at Sparta.

Mrs. R. L. Ellis and four sons, Billy, Robert, Fred and Frank Lee, spent the weekend in Mountain Grove and were house guests of Mrs. Ellis’ sister-in-law, Mrs. Jack Sutherland and her two sons.

Richard Dye, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gorman Dye, returned Monday from Kansas City where he had been the past several weeks taking a course in watch and clock repairing at the Kansas City School Watchmaking.

DRURY –– Mr. and Mrs. Joe Shannon, Mrs. Lucille Hancock and son, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Anderson and son, Mrs. Dock Shannon and Mrs. Gerald Shannon were visitors in the home of Mrs. Morton Upshaw Tuesday last week.

100 Years Ago

A second outbreak of influenza at various places over the county within the past few days caused a joint session of the County and City Boards of Health in Ava last Tuesday and an order issued prohibiting public meetings and the closing of all schools. About 50 new cases of influenza were reported in Ava during the first of the week, and in some of the rural communities conditions are becoming very serious. All physicians available are going day and night and cannot meet the demands. The Ava schools were closed for three weeks early in October when the epidemic first struck this section.

People in Ava and vicinity have learned that what we say is just as we say it and therefore we at this time are considering the merits and demerits of two sites for our broom factory. Of course, one is all we want.

We have won the war, now we must win the world.

In order to discourage the wasteful practice of selling young turkeys before they mature and to increase the amount of poultry flesh, the Food Administration has placed time limitations on the purchase of turkeys of certain weights by all licensed dealers. It is requested all refrain from buying hen turkeys weighing less than 8 pounds and young toms weighing less than 12 pounds live weight until December 7.

Our boys in France probably feel as the audience does when the curtain goes down, they want to put on their wraps and start for home.

A joyous Thanksgiving this of 1918, yet deeply tinctured with a pathos and glory of the white crosses which our nation claims upon the fields in hillsides in France.

Mrs. Fred Dyer has received her commission as Notary Public, and earnestly solicits the patronage of anyone desiring notarial work.

H. M. Curnutt departed Sunday for Broken Arrow, Okla., where he will visit with his brother, Will Curnutt, and a sister, Mrs. Jim Martin.

Joel Clinkingbeard who has been living in the Wm. Clinkingbeard property in the south part of town moved back to the farm on Wednesday of this week.

Homer Singleton, Lz Banta, Sam Curry and Jno. Billingsley who are members of the SATC in Springfield spent Thanksgiving with friends and relatives in Ava.

Miss Ethel M. Spurlock, teacher at Pleasant Green, and the president of the school board, went to Ava Saturday with the donations of some of the patrons to the United War Work Fund which consisted of wheat, corn, nuts, peas, molasses, and sweet potatoes. Col T.A. Kay auctioned them off on the public square. The total amount donated in cash and produce being $29.72. The quota for the district is $48.00, this leave $18.28 to raise yet.

PRIOR NEWS –– The cold wind Sunday and Monday made us think winter is near.

Douglas County Herald subscription rates, within Douglas County, $1.00 per year; outside Douglas County $1.50 per year.

125 Years ago

TIPTON, Mo. –– Train No. 7, the fast mail on the Missouri Pacific, due here at 7:33 a.m. collided with the Boonville branch engine yesterday morning, resulting in the almost total destruction of the mail engine.

“Black Bart” Halzhay, the Gogebic, Michigan highway and murderer, has been taken to the asylum for criminal insane at Ionia.

The United States Supreme Court has decided that the great lakes are high seas so far as punishment of offenders goes.

An attempt is being made at El Paso to enlist unemployed men from the United States into the service of the Mexican revolutionists.

At Foster, Mo., robbers entered the store of A. L. McBride, blew open the safe and got away with $1,929 in notes and coin.

American troops have been ordered to patrol the Rio Grande and prevent Mexican revolutionists from crossing.

Milo Creekmore was sentenced to five years and Alf Chaney and Kid Wilson to 24 years each in Kings County, New York penitentiary by Judge Parker at Fort Smith. They were members of the Starr gang.

John Yandell is erecting a dwelling house on the north side in Millers addition to Ava.

John Burris, of Boone Township was arrested by Constable Moses Hailey on Monday on a charge of robbing James Andrews.

J.P.M. Norman has bought the Burke farm on Beaver and will move in it next spring.

T. J. Davis, “Long Tom,” sold out and moved to Pulaski Co. about two months ago. He is now back in old Douglas County looking out for a home. It has been said that two thirds of those who leave have come back inside of three years, and we would also venture to say that three thirds of them come back and then they are satisfied to remain with us.

L. O. Hailey and Bid Reynolds were out to the Honey Creek Mining Company’s mines last Saturday on a tour of investigation. They brought back with them some of the finest specimens of zinc we have seen for a long time. They report the company manager, Mr. Robt. Anderson, as talking of the ultimate success of the mines, and he says that a large number of capitalists are investing in the mines.

What in the world is more trivial than the reason people have for disliking you.

Bank of Ava, Missouri – M. C. Reynolds, President; J.A.G. Reynolds, Cashier; Bank of Ava does general banking business, collections promptly made and remitted, buy and sell exchange, special recommendations for regular customers. Business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anything that would be considered rude at home is considered a huge joke at a picnic.

Hailey Hotel, Moses Hailey, proprietor. The Hailey Hotel has been refitted and refurnished and offers to the traveling public courteous treatment, a table supplied with the best the market affords, and good clean rooms at moderate rates. Sample room for commercial men. Livery barn in connection with hotel.