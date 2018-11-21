Lois Graham

Lois Marie Graham, 88 years, 6 months, 4 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on November 14, 2018 at Heart of the Ozark Healthcare.

Lois was born May 10, 1930 in Longrun, MO to Wallace William and Effie (Tennison) Graham.

Graveside services for Lois were Friday, November 16, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the Thornfield Cemetery, Thornfield, MO. Officiating was Pastor David Dodson. Memorials may be made to the Black Oak General Baptist Church. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.