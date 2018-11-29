Local Seamstress Supports Newborns In Need

Newborns in Need is a charitable organization that helps take care of needy babies through volunteers who help provide baby-care necessities to agencies and hospitals serving premature, ill or impoverished newborns. The group distributes items free of charge to babies throughout the United States.

Since March 2018 to today, Davis has volunteered 226 hours of personal time, and provided 463 items for the little ones in need.

“I volunteer because I get to use my sewing skills,” Peggy says. “And it makes my heart very happy to do something kind for others.”

Items provided include bibs, burps, clothes, blankets, and bottles. Many infants in neonatal intensive care units at local hospitals have great needs that Newborns in Need, with volunteers like Peggy, are able to fulfill.

Locally, Newborns in Need partners with the Missouri Ozarks Community Health Prenatal Program, along with the Douglas County Health Dept. WIC program, Options Pregnancy in Ava, and many other organizations.

“It is such a good feeling to give back to an organization that does so much for our program and the families of our rural counties,” states Becky Gann, Missouri Ozarks Rural Health Network Director.

For more information regarding the local program entitled Great Expectations, please contact Becky Gann at 417-683-5739.