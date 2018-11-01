Local Linemen Place at the International Lineman’s Rodeo

BRANSON – White River Valley Electric Cooperative made Missouri news, being the only cooperative in the state to be awarded on-stage at the 2018 International Lineman’s Rodeo.

The International Lineman’s Rodeo, held Oct. 10-14, is an international event that promotes safe work practices, provides a forum for the public to better understand and recognize the technical craft skills the linemen have, and to provide an opportunity for the professionals and craftspeople in the linework trade to receive recognition for their skills. Competitive events include the hurt-man rescue, pole climb and several mystery events.

WRVEC was proudly represented by two teams. Linemen Mark Visnosky, Jason Crouch and Cory Sanders represented from the Branson office. Tyler Headrick and Steve Martin of Gainesville and Nick Pitts represented White River from the Ozark office. The Branson team received fifth place in the cooperative division and placed, overall, in the top 25 out of 220 competing teams. The other placed 18 and 161, respectively.

“I believe that the [cooperative] division is historically the toughest,” said Visnosky.

“It’s basically the lineman Olympics. We are just so glad to have made it on-stage,” Crouch agreed.

WRVEC is proud of the lineman for their hard work and dedication in their field, both competitively and in everyday duties.