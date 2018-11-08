Local Government, Schools & Organizations: November Board Meetings

Douglas County Commissioners meet each Monday and Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Douglas County Courthouse.

Ava Board of Aldermen will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 5:00 p.m. Meetings are held at City Hall.

Ava R-I School Board reconvenes Tuesday, Nov. 20th. Meetings are held at the school in the board room.

University of Missouri Extension holds council meetings on the fourth Tuesday each month at 1:00 p.m. in the commissioner’s office. Next meeting is Oct. 23.

Chamber Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month. To be a guest or add an item to the agenda, contact the Chamber office.

The Skyline R-II School board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.