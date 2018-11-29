Local Coffee Shop Opens on Farmers Market Success

By Jason Hoekema

Saturdays hold a special place in the hearts of local coffee-roasting entrepreneurs Caleb Carmichael and brother Matthew Picking.

Starting with an espresso machine and selling roasts at the farmers market, the duo have been working toward a store front since the summer in order to serve and share their favorite roasts to local clientele.

“We opened in the first week of November, on a Saturday after the farmers market ended,” said Carmichael. “My brother and I wanted to open a coffee shop for four years now.”

Located at 232 South Jefferson Street near the square, the location was perfect for Carmichael, who already had history with the building’s charm.

“Our timing was perfect. I love this area, downtown. It’s a really great location,” said Carmichael.

In addition to the unique tastes of customers, some preferring regular coffee and others partaking in espressos and flavored drink combinations, the shop’s name carries special meaning.

Melancholy is normally associated with feeling down or under the weather, but is also happens to be the best time to enjoy a warm beverage for a pick-me-up on cold or dreary days.

“My brother thought of it. When he first explained it to me, I thought it was sad,” said Carmichael. “When it’s raining, when its dreary outside, that’s when you want coffee.”

The shop uses an air roaster to create about 12 to 13 different types of coffee roasts, many which are sold online. In comparison to drum roasting, the brothers make small batches on site to meet demands for their beans and brews.

“A lot of our business is actually online; our main thing is that we roast coffee.”

Carmichael explained that having a fresh roast adds more flavor to each drink. Using an air roaster limits the them to make small batches, something they don’t mind.

“You can brew some coffee that is couple weeks old and some that is fresh roasted, the fresh roast adds so much flavor to the coffee,” Carmichael said.

Looking forward, the entrepreneurs are excited to become part of the community’s celebrations, likely to be open for the coming Christmas parade.

Carmichael would like to reach out to mobile customers, too. Future plans hope to include a drive-up window or a mobile service where the coffee can take to the road and cater to community events.

“(We hope) to start doing events, taking the espresso machine on the road,” said Carmichael.