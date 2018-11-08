Lloyd Amos Tate, 89 years, 8 months, 22 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on November 2, 2018 at his home with his family by his side.

Lloyd was born February 11, 1929 in Mtn. Grove, MO to Calvin Willis and Laura Tate.

Lloyd was a retired Logger and operated his own business, Lloyd Tate Logging.

On April 10, 1983 Lloyd and Helen Marie Rippee were united in marriage at Ava, MO.

Lloyd was a Christian and was led to Christ by Bub Dobbs.

He enjoyed his farm, his horses, mules, dogs, and fishing. Lloyd loved people and being in the outdoors.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Helen, a son, Roy Tate, his brother, George Tate, and sisters.

He is survived by his four children, Lloyd Junior Tate of Ava, Leon Tate, Bonner Springs, KS, Janice Croney, Mtn. Home, AR; George Tate of West Plains, MO, and Wesley Boyd Jones of Kansas City MO.; his companion, Dorma Lee Stephens, of the home, four step children, Lonnie, Deborah, Carolyn, and Bill, many grandchildren, several great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, one sister, Loetta of West Plains, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services for Lloyd were Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Evans Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 4th from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Officiating was Rev. Ray “Bub” Dobbs. Memorials may be made to the family to help with expenses or to the funeral home. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.