Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Tues. Oct. 23rd. Hello friends. It looks to be a fall day in the Ozarks. I am doubly thankful to Jesus for all His blessings & so happy to be home & enjoying my bed. I went into hospital Thurs. night with a blood clot in my arm and had surgery the same night to remove the clot. It started in my heart and went to my arm, so God was directing the clot, but it hurt so bad and the doctor made the hurt go away, again with my Lord in charge.

My daughter was there, Karen, and son Burr came & Ruby Lee was with Karen most of the night. Others visiting were Vicky Thompson, my niece, & her son & wife. Ruby Lee, my granddaughter brought me home Fri. night.

Since returning home and helping me were Karen, Nicole, and Robyn. My niece is with me Mon. through Fri. My niece, Vicky Prock and my sister Jo came and spent some quality and joyful time, and my son Kevin got off the truck & came. He & Donna came Sat. On. Mon., my nephew, Jim Turner came & we enjoyed catching up. Thanks to all for your visits & phone calls.

I missed going to Branson Sat. with my church family to see Sampson. They say it was good. Kevin, Donna, Kim, & Ruby Lee from my family went & Karen stayed with me.

Hollow Threat, our rock band, did a performance in Ark. (I forgot the name of the place) & have another date in a month. Greg Evans, my son-in-law, Joe Taber, my nephew, & friends Brian & Steven McChesney, & the drummer Patrick Bristol are the band members. Just bragging.

Well, I just wanted to let you all know I am doing good & have an appointment Thurs. with Dr. Baron.

Thanks for the prayers & thanks to my Lord.

God heals & the doctor takes the fee.