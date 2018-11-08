Lions Club Announces Winners of Halloween Contest on Ava Square

The Ava Lions Club was host to the annual Halloween costume contest on the Ava Square on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The festivities took place in the gazebo, with Suzanne Welsh, Liz Jenkins and Dick Salgado serving as judges of the costume contest event.

Costume contest winners are listed below by age group category, in order of winning selection from first to fifth place:

Babies, ages 0 to one-year-old:

Zander Zurrod and Nova York; Bryndle Posey; Kory Koop; Kylie Erwin; Brantley Reed;

Youths, ages one to four years-old:

Thurin Buswell; Remington Lane; Delilah Stanifer; Waylen Blackwell; Amelia Daily;

Youths, ages five to seven years-old:

Easton Rahder; Hunter Huff; Dayton Nash; Daniel Barfield; Acadia Chapuis;

Youths, ages eight to nine years old:

Alton Smith; Elley Loudenberry; Jaidyn Philpot; Jasper Hallmark; AJ Barfield.

Youths, ten to twelve years old:

Chevy Loudenberry; Meduell Townsend; Sirinity Townsend; Shayla Smith; Amber Hartle;

Teens, 15-18-years old:

Jackson Beard; Shantel Nagel; Kami Collins; Ashely Stout; Zoey Johnson.

The youngest participant was Noah Daly, two-weeks-old.

Adults participating in the contest were Carol Swainston as The Queen of Hearts, and Gary Loesch, as The Grim Reaper.

In addition, five local families came together representing a host of different characters from the Wizard of Oz, including two munchkins, Glenda, the Good Witch; Wicked Witch; Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, Dorothy, and more.

During the evening, Lion Ken Mendenhall passed out balloons, and Lion Richard Sturgeon served as emcee for the event. Lion Bob Sellers was also in attendance.

Adult Halloween Contestants

Adults participating in the Lions Club contest were Carol Swainston, left, as The Queen of Hearts, and Gary Loesch, right, as The Grim Reaper.