Linda Kay Luttrell, 71 years, 8 months, 7 days old, of Ava, Mo. Linda passed away on November 23, 2018 at Cox Hospital in Springfield, MO with her family by her side.

Linda was born March 16, 1947 in Ava, MO to Everett Glenn and Ada Alice (Hart) Downs.

Linda worked as a Certified Nurses Assistant as a caregiver for in home care in the state of Washington.

In 1965 Linda and Alvin Elwood Luttrell were united in marriage Camas, Washington and were blessed with four children.

She was a Christian. Linda enjoyed picking mushrooms, loved to fish, enjoyed sewing, cooking for her family and best of all spending time with her family. Her best friend and love of her life was Alvin.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Eddie Luttrell, one young brother, Lloyd, and three sisters, Lavon, Lois Ann, and Carolyn Lynette.

Linda is survived by her husband Alvin Luttrell, three children, Evelyn Jean, Linda Kay Rick, and Thelma Louise Hanwinkle, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, four brothers, Everett Dean Downs, Del Downs, Roger Downs, and Darrell Downs, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation is being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to the family as a love offering. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.