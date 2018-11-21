Licking License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY — The Licking License Office, located at 117A North Main St., opened on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 8 a.m.

The management contract for the Licking License Office was awarded to Reba Duncan on Oct. 3, 2018.

All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

For office hours and days of operation for the Licking License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at http://dor.mo.gov/offloc/ or call (573) 674-1232.