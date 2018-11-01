Since October is National Bullying Prevention Month, it is fitting for Bill Jones, seated above, to be promoting his idea and initiative entitled Lead With Kindness (LWKI). Lead With Kindness is a local organization that has been formed with the mission to help promote anti-bullying and suicide prevention awareness in our community. The primary focus of the group is to instill community members with the desire to lead with kindness, and come together. Mayor David Norman presented a proclamation declaring October 24 as Unity Day in Ava, and in the proclamation, supporters were urged to wear orange to acknowledge their stance against bullying. Those shown above participating in the presentation are from left, Shirley Emerson, Douglas County Health Department; Suzanne Welsh, City Clerk; Norma Stillings, Go Blue Child Abuse Awareness Committee; Mayor David Norman; Dawn Cox, DOCO and Lead With Kindness; Aaron Dalton, Assistant Superintendent, Ava R-I; Deana Parsick, Ava R-I School Board; Clint Hall, elementary principal; Theresa Nash, high school principal; and Judy Shields, Douglas County CHART. Jones, who is an employee of DOCO, has plans to expand his Lead with Kindness Initiative. The campaign is also on Facebook.