Lawrence “Larry” Patrick Phillips, 64 years, 4 months, 12 days old, of Mtn. Grove, Missouri, passed away on October 24, 2018 at Specialty Hospital in Springfield, MO with his wife, Pam by his side.

Larry was born June 12, 1954 in Mountain View, MO to George Howard Phillips, Sr. and Florence (Binner) Phillips.

Cremation services for Larry are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Memorials may be made to the family to help on funeral expenses. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.