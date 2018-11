Kneading You Welcomed to Town

On Friday, October 26, at 4:00 PM, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in front of Kneading You, a massage and skincare studio, owned by Julie Allen, located across the street from the Douglas County courthouse on E. Lincoln Street. Pictured above, from left to right are those who attending: Sarah Harden, chamber member; Sam Esquilla, Sarah Esquilla, Tara Esquilla, Gwyn Downs, Ivan Downs, all friends of owner; Laura Cruz, owner’s grandmother; Janice Rawlings, friend of owner; owner, Julia Allen with son, Julian Allen; Donna Lewis, friend; Joanne Coutchie, chamber member; Barbie Ernst, friend; Deana Parsick, Marcia Salgado, Richard Salgado, chamber members; Elizabeth Cruz, mother of Julie; Darlene Sorensen, chamber member; Lynn Shermond, friend; Pastor Bob Sorensen, chamber member and lastly, Judy Shields, Ava Chamber of Commerce Director. Around 30 people showed up for the Open House held from 4 to 7p.m., the same day.