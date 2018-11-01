KC Star, St. Joseph News-Press, and Springfield News-Leader Endorse “Yes” Vote on Medical Marijuana Amendment 2, “No” on Amendment 3 the Bradshaw Amendment

JEFFERSON CITY –– Over the weekend, three of the most important editorial voices in the state, endorsed “yes” votes on Amendment 2 for the November 6 general election, and “no” votes on Amendment 3.

The Kansas City Star, writing on the merits of Amendment 2:

“But Amendment 2 stands apart with clear guidelines for appropriate use. It would allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana as a treatment option for patients with serious and debilitating illnesses. Revenue from the 4 percent sales tax on medical marijuana would go to the Missouri Veterans Commission. That’s good public policy.”

The St. Joseph News-Press, one of the most conservative editorial voices in the state, warned voters to “steer clear” of Amendment 3, the “pet project” of Brad Bradshaw, writing:

“Bradshaw personally funded the petition drive to get this on the ballot and drafted the measure. Among other things, this proposal would levy nearly four times the tax of the other amendment and make Bradshaw a drug czar — giving himself control over a board that would use tax funds for a “research and drug development institute.”

The Springfield News-Leader, Brad Bradshaw’s hometown newspaper, announced their clear preference for Amendment 2 writing, “The thoughtful, patient-focused approach of Amendment 2 has won our support as the best option on the ballot.” Critiquing Bradshaw they wrote:

“Amendment 3 is the outlier of this group. It offers the highest tax rate of the 3 proposals, while also establishing what would amount to a new branch of government, with no oversight from the legislative or executive branches. The potential for abuse through unchecked use of eminent domain to seize land for a research campus and bonding authority to issue debt as proposed in the full text of the initiative are too significant to ignore.”

Jack Cardetti, spokesman for New Approach Missouri, said, “In every corner of our state, editorial boards recognize there are stark contrasts in the different ballot questions, and they’ve decisively endorsed Amendment 2 as the best way forward to make Missouri the 31st state to allow doctors to recommend medical marijuana to patients with serious and debilitating illnesses. Additionally, Missourians from every corner of the state are coming out in opposition to Amendment 3 because of the high taxes on patients and Brad Bradshaw’s brazen attempt to become Missouri’s medical marijuana czar.”

This weekend’s endorsements follow the endorsements of the Joplin Globe, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and St. Louis American. Last week the Missouri Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) also endorsed Amendment 2, because of the relief and help it would bring to Missouri veterans.

All three editorial boards also opposed the third medical marijuana measure, Proposition C.