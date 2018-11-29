Joshua “Josh” Matthew Flemming

Joshua Matthew Flemming, 39 years, 1 month, 21 days old, of Springfield, Mo. passed away on November 22, 2018 at his home in Springfield, MO.

Josh was born October 1, 1979 in Springfield, MO to Jim and Rita (Heath) Flemming.

Joshua had worked at Golf Discount in Springfield, where he met his good buddy, Toby Blansit. He also worked at Mama Jean’s in Springfield and loved working with his friends, Jeff and Kelly Norman and Mama, Susie. He graduate

d from Ava High School in 1998 and then attended Drury University and graduated in 2003 with a degree in Computer Science.

On June 7, 2008 Joshua and Laura Hitchcock were united in marriage at Portofino Bay, Orlando, Florida.

He loved to golf! Josh played on the Ava High School Golf team and in 1996 and 97, they were SCA Conference Champs; District Champs, 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1998. In 1997, they placed 4th in the state championships with coach, Mark Wendler and in 1998 they placed 5th. Josh loved his dogs, Bentley and Sophie. His friends meant so much to him and he delighted in being a prankster with his buddies. Josh adored his family and was especially close to his Grandpa, Russell and Grandma, Thelma.

Josh was preceded in death by his father, Jim, his grandparents, Russell & Thelma Heath and Jeff & Maudie Flemming.

He is survived by his mother, Rita Flemming and Stanley Collins, ex-wife, Laura Hitchcock, his uncle and aunt, Dwight & Darlene Heath, aunt, Carolyn Charon, several cousins, family and numerous friends.

Memorial services for Josh will be Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with a visitation prior to service from 1:00 p.m. to service time at Clinkingbeards. Officiating will be Pastor Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to the Ava Country Club. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.