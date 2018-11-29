John Schmacht was born in Rock Island, IL on May 30, 1943 and he lost his battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis Nov. 24, 2018 at the age of 75. He loved his family and provided for them well, measuring and mapping construction sites and property boundaries. He was a Registered Professional Land Surveyor in five states, Missouri, Colorado, Maryland, Idaho and Texas. John was very talented and enjoyed woodworking, weaving traveling and biking.

John is survived by his wife of 23 years, Carol; sons, TJ Schmacht (Tussy), Brandon Schmacht, Jay Gerber (Kris), Jon Brauchle (Nikki) and Will Krause (Happi); grandchildren, Zach and Alec Schmacht, Haleigh Gerber, Amy, Eric and Miles Brauchle, Lilly and Luke Krause; sister, Sharon Jarodsky; the mother of his two sons, Jean Nava, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Elmer Schmacht and three sisters, Sue Goldman, Sally Nichols, and Sandra Hanson.

In spite of a deep desire to spend more time with family and create more beautiful things, John maintained a courageous, happy attitude as he coped with declining health and faced the end of his life. John grew up on the Mississippi River, and it was his wish to travel it one more time. Following services, his ashes will return to the river he loved so much.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate John’s life on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 10:00 am at the Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, or the Pleasanton Public Library.

For anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guestbook you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.