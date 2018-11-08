Jerry Roy Wood, age 77 of Ava, Missouri passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018 surrounded by his loving family and while admitted as a patient at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. He was born December 5, 1940 the son of Roy and Fern (Davis) Wood. During the summer of 1959, Jerry and Sharon graduated from Ava High School as a dating couple. After graduation Sharon and her family moved to California, approximately four short months later Jerry made the trip to California with a wedding ring and made his proposal to his high school sweetheart. On December 16, 1961 Jerry and Sharon(Sellers) were united in marriage.

Jerry was a longtime Douglas County resident and well-know business man. Early in his career Jerry attended Automotive Mechanic and Repair School in Kansas, City and completed his certification. For 16 years he enjoyed the manager position at the Ava Texaco station. Later, Jerry was owner and operator of his own automotive mechanic repair business and farm implement sales until his retirement in 2003. Jerry was also a family man that centered his life around his children and grandchildren. In his spare time he enjoyed numerous fishing trips, hunting and working on his farm.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Sharon; sister Teresa Stillings and husband Leroy; son Steve Wood and wife Regina; daughter Lisa Jenkins and husband Jerry; grandchildren Tyler Wood and fiancé Jennifer Stewart, Cally Parker and husband Ely, Brandon Jenkins, Kaitlyn Jenkins; great-grandchildren Blair Wood-Oxley, Beckham Parker, Brynn Parker, Baylor Parker, Jackson Stewart and Kaityn Stewart. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Judy Lakey.

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Barnes Family Funeral Home of Ozark, Missouri. Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. November 10, 2018 in Ava City Cemetery with Rev. Oren Alcorn officiating. No visitation is planned. In honor of Jerry, the family suggests donations to the American Kidney Fund 6110 Executive Boulevard Ste.1010, Rockville, MD 20852-9813 or America Diabetes Association Springfield, MO office, 2833-B E Battlefield Ste. 100 Springfield, MO 65804. On line condolences may be shared at www.barnesfamilyfunerals.com