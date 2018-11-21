James Minear

James Milo Minear, 80 years, 6 months, 20 days old, of Seymour, Missouri passed on to Heaven on November 17, 2018 at his home with his family by his side.

James was born April 28, 1938 in Nixa, MO to Charles Wesley Minear, Sr. and May (Robinson) Minear.

James was retired from working at Dayco in Springfield, MO for over 25 years and he also was a Dairy Farmer.

On Feb. 21, 1959 James and Priscilla “Patsy” Yarnall were united in marriage in Nixa, MO and were blessed with six children. Patsy preceded him in death. Later on James and Nancy (Achor) were united in marriage on June 4, 1994 in Ozark, MO.

James was a Christian and a member of the Seymour Nazarene Church. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. James loved supporting and attending his children and grandchildren’s ballgames. He had a caring and loving heart for all!

James was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Patsy, a son, Gary Minear, two step daughters, Nancy Manes and Terri Hahn, two brothers, Lee Hyde and Charles Minear, two sisters, Ida Albers and JoAnn Harmon.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, five children and their spouses, Georgia & Jeff Powell, Wes & Tami Minear, Dale Minear, Myla Stone, and Terri Minear, three grandsons, Cody Blevins, Alvin Stone, and Nathan & Kaylee Minear, one great granddaughter, Kennedy Blevins. He and Nancy also raised together their great granddaughter, Harmony Johnson. Continued survivors are four step children, Randy Curbow, Sharon Curbow, Alice Stockdale, and Raymond Curbow, many step grand and great step grandchildren, one sister, Mary Copley, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for James were Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the Seymour Nazarene Church, 354 N. Main St., Seymour, MO with burial following in the Lee Cemetery, (Hwy. 14, Seymour, MO). Visitation was prior to service Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the church. Officiating was Pastor Mark Terrill. Memorials may be made to the Seymour Nazarene Church or American Cancer Society.