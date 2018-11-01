Ike Rhoades, 75, of Ava passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield surrounded by his wife, daughters and family. Isaac Daniel Rhoades was born on August 21, 1943 to John Rhoades and Martha (Freeman) Rhoades in Douglas County and delivered at home by his father.

He attended school at the rural Evans School District in Douglas County before the family moved to Iowa where he was a member of the 1961 Class at Bettendorf High School.

When Ike just ended his Freshman year in High School, he began to have an interest in a little black headed, black-eyed young lady named Nancy. It was not long until they began dating and for many of their dates Ike’s horse, Cyclone provided the transportation. Ike’s dad encouraged him to “latch onto Nancy” before someone else stole her away, and that is exactly what Ike had in mind. On October 6, 1962, Ike Rhoades and Nancy Johnson were married in Davenport, Iowa. They were blessed with five children.

Ike was a country boy and patriot. He loved God, his family, horses, hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. He loved to travel with Nancy, and he led his children and grandchildren on many adventures. This legacy will carry on for many generations to come.

In Ike’s professional life he was the owner and operator of several different Body Shops, both in Iowa and Missouri. For a more wholesome lifestyle for his children he moved his little family and came back to his native home in Douglas County, in 1975. Here he owned a large Angus beef farm and later he was a dairy farmer. The entire time Ike and Nancy were farming, Ike kept a small Body Shop operation going. He helped family and friends whenever they needed him. By 1986, Ike’s passion for auto body repair caused him to sell the farm. Shortly after he moved his family into Ava, Ike reestablished Rhoades Body Shop and soon Ike’s Place was known throughout this area as a place to buy and sell cars, or have a car repaired. With a lifetime of knowledge under his belt, Ike founded PDR Finesse Tool Co. in 2007, manufacturing topnotch tempered stainless steel tools to repair cars.

Ike was a Christian. In 1968, he was baptized and confirmed a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and attended the Ava Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Ike was an Ordained Elder in the Church, serving more than 40 years as Sunday School Teacher and he was Pastor for many years for the Ava Branch.

Ike is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy, of the home. Four daughters, Renee Spurlock and her husband Randy of Squires, Wendee Freeman and her husband Mike of West Plains, Bonnee Stafford and her husband Tim of Ava, and Amanda Mayberry and her husband Jason of Ava. Thirteen grandchildren, John and Katie Spurlock, Sarah-Bo and Logan Kirchhoff, Cody and Lily Freeman, Julia and Chuck Ushing, Matt and Hannah Freeman, Daniel Stafford, Madison Freeman, Jessica Stafford, Jake Mayberry, Hannah Stafford, Sydnee Freeman, Joe Mayberry, and Allee Freeman. Three great-grandsons, Ezra Freeman, Micah Freeman and Hudson Ushing. Ike was also excited to know that two great-granddaughters would be born in the next two months. Ike is also survived by his brother, Kenneth “Bud” & Arlene Rhoades of Davenport, Iowa. Three sisters, Florence Clinkingbeard of Ava, Nola Lance of Moline, Illinois and Naomi Russell of Davenport, Iowa.

Ike was preceded in death by his parents, one son John Preston Rhoades, one great-granddaughter, Daisy Belle Freeman and one sister, Christine Page-Heard.

Funeral services for Ike will be Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday prior to service from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating will be Elder, Doug Patterson, Elder, Randy Spurlock and Elder, John Spurlock. Memorials may be made to PDR Finesse Tools, Ike Rhoades Foundation in care of Century Bank of the Ozarks, Ava, MO or at the funeral home. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.