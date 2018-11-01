HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello, from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. The weather has been so nice and warm with just a touch of winter in the mornings.

We love our Fall time around our home. It’s just a different feeling of comfort in the fall. The kitchen is preparing more wintery type of foods, and we are loving watching the trees turn in Ava from on top of our hill.

We enjoy all our music groups. They keep us entertained all week long. We love our churches who come out on Sunday afternoons to minister to our residents. This Sunday it was Mound Church from up on T highway, which is Bro. Tom Hawkins’ stomping grounds. Prayers goes out to Bro. Larry Moore and we hope he is feeling better.

Three Rivers helped Ms. Lynn and Mrs. Chrystal’s Ava Head Start class that was here Thursday morning and we enjoyed playing balloons and making a scary ghost out of a Tootsie roll and tissue paper. Our residents enjoyed teaching the kids ‘The Itsy Bitsy Spider’ song and they got to take cookies home with them. Thanks to Ms. Whitney for her help.

Sarah Johnson from Season’s Hospice played Bingo with the residents and everyone had a ball with the prizes she gave out for winning.

Amy Goldsmith played Horseshoes with the residents and boy were the residents rowdy. Miranda Hill our director of nursing played for a little while and she got her first ringer.

Bingo on Thursday and Friday was called by Carol Smith. Everyone enjoys her calling. Cameron was singing his heart out Friday afternoon: ‘King of the Road’, ‘Ring of Fire’ and the list goes on.

Friday morning, Mr. Paws from the Ava Schools visited our residents for Blue and Gold Day. We were all dressed up in blue and gold and enjoyed getting our picture taken with Mr. Paws. Thanks to Katie Burkdoll and Ms. Teresa Nash for escorting Mr. Paws. We were supporting our Ava Bears. They won over Forsyth. We will play Mtn. View/Liberty School this coming Friday. We will be having blue and gold day this Friday to support our AVA BEARS.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.