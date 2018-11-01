Highway and Transportation Commission to Meet Friday 

CAMDENTON – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2, in Camdenton. The meeting will be held at Old Kinderhook, 678 Old Kinderhook Drive in Camdenton. The public is invited to attend.

Joseph Roeger, member of the board of directors for the Lake of the Ozarks Community Bridge, is scheduled to give a presentation highlighting the 20-year anniversary of the first Missouri Transportation Corporation. In addition, Steve Prange, regional office manager for Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, is scheduled to present with representatives from the City of Lebanon on the Route 5 north-south arterial study.

“We are pleased to welcome the Commission to the Lake area and grant them the opportunity to learn more about transportation projects in this region of the state,” said Central District Engineer David Silvester. “This will be a great opportunity to share information about our local partnerships and some of the challenges we have worked and will continue to work to overcome together.”

More information about the commission can be found at www.modot.org.