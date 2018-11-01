Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Sis. Juanita led in prayer. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. Time to sing for Jesus.

Sunday School class began with Bro. John H. leading. Bro. John opened with prayer. Scripture for the lesson was 2 Kings 2:1-25. Lesson objectives – “To test the spirits to see whether they are of God,” “To resolve to stand for God regardless of popular opinion,” “To pass on a Godly example to the next generation.” Good lesson.

Time to sing. We gathered the gifts for the Lord. Bro. John H blessed the gifts. We had specials from Sis. Juanita, and Sis. Sharron, Bro. Mac, and Sis. Sara.

Bro. Mark brought the morning message. He opened with prayer. He used John 4:21, Romans 10:1-3, 2 Chronicles 7:14-15 for his scripture, and closed with prayer.

Sis. Naomi dismissed us in prayer.

Our evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Mac led in prayer. Time to sing for the Lord. We had specials from Bro. John H., and from Bro. Mac & Sis. Sara.

Bro. Mark brought the evening message. He opened in prayer. He used scripture from Jeremiah 18:1-6. First and foremost is our relationship with God. Also Psalms 23:1-6. Very good message. Bro. Mark closed with prayer. Bro. John H. dismissed us in prayer.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.