Happy Home – Peggy Potts

11-25-18 Our morning service began with a good morning to all from Bro Mac. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Mac opened the service with prayer. We did the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Sunday School began with Bro. John H. opening with some comments concerning the lesson. He passed out verses to the class to look up and read when he asked for them. Good lesson.

We gathered the coins for Christ. Time to sing for the Lord. Great hymns with good messages in them. We gathered the gifts for the Lord, with Bro. John H. blessing them. We had specials from Sister Peggy, & Bro. Mac & Sister Sara.

Our guest speaker for the morning service was Bro. Mark Willbanks. He read scripture from 2 Corinthians 16:13-16. He opened with prayer. He asked if we were devoted to the Lord. We need to make God first in our life every day that we live. Bro. Mark closed in prayer.

Sister Juanita dismissed us in prayer.

Because of the weather, we did not have evening services.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart, and you will be blessed.