Hammond Mill Camp Work Day Saturday Nov. 3

Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. is sponsoring a work day Saturday, November 3rd. Volunteers can help with painting, yard work, and other tasks. Work will begin at 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be provided for all volunteers.

The camp, created originally as a CCC camp, hosts church camps, retreats, family reunions, weddings, and other events.

Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. is located on CC Highway just 15 miles west of West Plains.

Organizers are asking for people to come enjoy a fun day in the Ozarks while helping get the camp ready for winter.

For more information, contact Rick Yeager at 417 256 2025 or 417 293 6341.