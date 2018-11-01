Halloween is a Dangerous Night for Impaired Driving

JEFFERSON CITY – Halloween is a time for ghosts and goblins, but don’t let the festive event turn into tragedy.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Halloween drunk-driving fatalities are on the rise. From 2012-2016, 44 percent of traffic fatalities on Halloween night involved at least one drunk driver. In total, 168 people were killed in these alcohol related crashes. In 2017, there were three serious injury crashes in Missouri on Halloween night.

Children out trick-or-treating, and those who accompany them, are also at risk. NHTSA reports that from 2012 – 2016, 14 percent of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween night involved drunk drivers. Drivers between ages 21- to 34 accounted for the most drunk- driving fatalities (46%) on Halloween night in 2016.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety wants to remind motorists law enforcement will be out in full force cracking down on impaired drivers that haven’t gotten the message to Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

To avoid real-life Halloween horrors, remember the following:

• Before the Halloween festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.

• Always designate a sober driver.

• If you are impaired, take a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

• Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.

• If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take the keys and help them make safe travel arrangements.

Driving impaired has scary consequences. On average, a DUI can set you back more than $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing and repairs, and more. Even worse, you could injure or kill someone. Do your part to keep Halloween fun and safe.

For more information on highway safety, go to www.saveMOlives.com.