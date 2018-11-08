Halloween Comes to the Herald

Several trick or treaters stopped by the Douglas County Herald last Wednesday night as they were out enjoying Halloween festivities.

The Harley children stopped by the Douglas County Herald last Wednesday night for a picture and Halloween treats. In costume for trick or treating, Jaxton is dressed as a search warrant sheriff; Jentry, as a little ringmaster, and Jennings, a cute elephant.

Maddex Waggoner, age 4, celebrated his birthday Halloween night by stopping by the Douglas County Herald for a treat and to get his picture in the paper.