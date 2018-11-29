Governor Requests State Audit of Dept. of Public Safety Director’s Office

Director Sandy Karsten Calls Results of Initial Review ‘Concerning’ and Says State Audit is Appropriate Next Step

JEFFERSON CITY –– On Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson requested a state audit of the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director’s Office.

On August 27, 2018, Governor Parson appointed then Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Sandy Karsten as DPS Director. Upon her appointment, Karsten proactively requested that the Office of Administration conduct an initial review of the DPS Director’s office.

“Our initial review raised concerns that warranted a more in-depth examination of past public safety administration practices,” Director Karsten said. “The previous state audit of the DPS Director’s Office was completed nearly five years ago. A state audit is the appropriate next step to ensure the DPS Director’s office is fulfilling its obligations to the people of Missouri.”

“Anytime a department director raises concerns about questionable use of taxpayer dollars, we take them very seriously– that’s why under these circumstances we have requested a state audit,” Governor Parson said. “Director Karsten is doing a great job leading DPS and has a clear understanding about the importance of keeping government accountable to the people of Missouri.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Governor submitted a formal request to State Auditor Nicole Galloway to conduct the audit.