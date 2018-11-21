Governor Parson Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Jay Wasson, of Nixa, was appointed to the Missouri Tourism Commission.

JEFFERSON CITY – Today, Governor Parson announced nine appointments to various boards and commissions.

Sherman “Bill” Birkes, of Joplin, was appointed to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Birkes is a retired banker and financial analyst with over 30 years of experience. He is a retired Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Army Reserves and Missouri National Guard. He graduated from Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and a certificate from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. Birkes is a former member of the Jasper County Central Fire District Board of Directors. He is also a current member of the Rotary Club of Webb City and Carl Junction and a member of the Military Officers Association of America.

John Mallott, of Kennett, was reappointed to the Seismic Safety Commission.

John Mallott is the Fire Chief for the Kennett Fire Department and the Emergency Management Director for the City of Kennett. He is also an Associate/Adjunct Instructor for the University of Missouri-Columbia Extension for Fire and Rescue Training. Mallott also served in the Missouri Air National Guard for 28 years. He has his Associate Degree in Fire Science from the Community College of the Air Force.

Dr. Brent Rosenblad, of Columbia, was reappointed to the Seismic Safety Commission.

Dr. Rosenblad is an Assistant Teaching Professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has conducted engineering field studies in the New Madrid Seismic Zone. Dr. Rosenblad has his Doctor of Philosophy in Civil/Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Texas, his Master of Science in Civil/Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Texas, and his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is a licensed professional engineer with the State of Missouri, a certified instructor for the National Highway Institute, and currently serves as Chair of the Seismic Safety Commission, which he has been a member of since 2012.

Dr. Eric Sandvol, of Columbia, was reappointed to the Seismic Safety Commission.

Dr. Sandvol is a Professor in Geological Sciences at the University of Missouri and an Adjunct Professor at Cornell University. He has numerous field experience and recently worked on measuring the seismic structure of the Central United States. Dr. Sandvol has his Bachelor of Science in Physics from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and his Doctor of Philosophy in Physics with an emphasis in Seismology from New Mexico State University. He is a member of the American Geophysical Union and the Seismological Society of America.

Kayla Sue Schoonover, of Fairfax, was appointed to the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors.

Schoonover is a Speech Implementer, a High School Special Education Instructor, and the Head Volleyball Coach at Mound City R-2 Schools. She has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Therapeutic Recreation with an emphasis in Mentally and Physically Handicapped and a Minor in Physical Education and Coaching from Missouri Western State University. She also has a Teacher Certification in Special Education from Northwest Missouri State University. Schoonover is a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association, Mound City R-2 Community Teachers Association, Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association, and Local Area Special Education.

Lee Tieman, of St. Joseph, was appointed to the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors.

Tieman is a Senior Partner at Tieman, Spencer, & Hicks, L.L.C., where he specializes in Business Law and Civil Litigation. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri and his Bachelor of Arts in History-Government and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Columbia College. Tieman is licensed in all Missouri state courts, United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri, 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Court of Appeals, and United States Supreme Court. He is a member of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, and a member of Missouri Western State University Gold Coat Club.

Cheryl D.S. Walker, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Walker is Of Counsel to Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP. She has her Juris Doctorate from Washington University School of Law and Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at Missouri University Science & Technology. She previously served on Board of Curators (January 2003-July 2009) and Co-chair of the Presidential Search Committee (March-October 2016) at the University of Missouri. She is a member of the Missouri Bar Association, American Bar Association, Mound City Bar Association, and the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Jay Wasson, of Nixa, was appointed to the Missouri Tourism Commission.

Wasson is a former Missouri State Senator for the 20th District, serving from 2010-2018, and proudly before that was the State Representative for the 141st District, serving from 2002-2008. Prior to his time in the legislature, Wasson served as Mayor for the City of Nixa. He is also a member of the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce and is a real estate developer. During his legislative career, he received multiple awards, including the Missouri Community College Association Distinguished Legislator Award, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives Legislative Leadership Award, the Missouri Community College Association Workforce Champion Award, and the Missouri Economic Development Council Appreciation Award.

Kurt Witzel, of Oakville, was appointed to the Missouri Tourism Commission.

Witzel is recently retired after 36 years in Sales and Marketing at Anheuser-Busch/InBev. He is a member of the “Point of Purchase Advertising Institute” Hall of Fame and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri. Witzel serves as Vice Chair of the Missouri Mansion Preservation Board of Directors and is also a member of the Missouri Athletic Club.