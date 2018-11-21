Governor Parson and Treasurer Schmitt Hold Press Conference on State Budget Transparency

Highlight Programs Being Used to Keep Government Accountable

JEFFERSON CITY –– Last week, Governor Mike Parson held a joint press conference with Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt on the collective efforts in providing taxpayers useful tools to help bring transparency to the state budget.

During the conference, the Governor praised the work that Treasurer Schmitt and State Budget Director Dan Haug are doing using modern technology to allow Missourians the opportunity to see where their tax dollars are being spent.

“Missourians have the right to know how state government is using their tax dollars. Through websites such as the Missouri Budget Explorer program and the Show-Me Checkbook, Treasurer Schmitt and Director Haug have helped increase budget transparency,” said Governor Parson. “Missourians shouldn’t have to be budget experts to understand what is going on with our state’s revenue. As these programs advance, we will be able to further add transparency that will be able to hold government accountable to the people. I want to thank both Treasurer Schmitt and Director Haug for this common-sense, back-to-basics management.”

One of the past hurdles that many Missourians faced was trying to research and track down public information, including the state budget. Utilizing 21st-Century technology, anyone with internet access will now be able to save time by accessing the Missouri Budget Explorer Program and the Show-Me Checkbook website to better understand Missouri government and its budget.

Missouri Budget Explorer launched in early October, while Show-Me Checkbook launched this past August.

https://treasurer.mo.gov/showmecheckbook/

https://oa.mo.gov/budget-explorer