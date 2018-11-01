Gov. Parson and First Lady Invite Families on Halloween to Trick-or-Treat at the Mansion

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson invites children and their families to stop by the Governor’s Mansion on Halloween for trick-or-treating.

Guests were able to enter through the front gate on Madison Street, and meet the Governor and First Lady at the steps, receive a treat or a trinket, and get their photo taken with the First Couple.

“Teresa and I are excited to continue this tradition and to meet people of the community during this fun holiday,” said Governor Parson. “We are glad to make the People’s Mansion a memorable part of their Halloween tradition as well as their childhood.”