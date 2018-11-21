Girdner – Jeannie Pierce

Good morning. I made a trip to Springfield this morning for a doctor appointment, and on my way back I saw two sets of geese flying south and when I got home, I saw one more here at home and heard another one. You know it’s winter time when you see those birds start flying to warmer weather! It always amazes me how they take turns with who is the leader in the v formation. I think we could take a lesson from them, and help our fellow friends out as they go along when they grow tired and weary!

Sis. Larissa had a good message to share with us last Thursday evening in our ladies meeting. She said it was like her thoughts were on the prodigal and how she kept seeing this show up and in conversations with others. It was the prodigals are coming in. We have all been that prodigal, when we were lost we were away from the Father, just as the prodigal son in the Bible. He returned to his father, as we did, when we came to know Jesus as our savior. We all probably have some prodigals in our family and pray they all come in soon.

Lots of prayers for those who have lost loved ones. Also for those who are fighting battles with illness. As we are approaching the holiday seasons, it’s a lonely time for those who are alone, so lets be a friend to those when we can. You may be just what helps someone who is facing lonely, trying times.

Sis. Maxine brought the message both Sunday morning and Sunday evening. We are still looking & praying for a pastor, and until the end of the year, Sis. Maxine will be filling in. We are so thankful for her, and appreciate her and Bro. Jim so much!

Ty read a letter, she had got from Kyle. He sounded very upbeat and it sounds like things are going good for him in the army. He is in Ft. Leonard Wood now. He will be coming home for Christmas, so it will be good to see him again. He is such a blessing to all of us here at Girdner, and we miss his presence.

Our message Sunday morning was from Matthew 15: 1-9 and Genesis 3 Sunday evening.

As we read in Genesis 3, we are reminded how the serpent came to Eve.

Sis. Maxine pointed out how in Genesis 2:17 God told them what would happen if they ate of the tree. In Genesis 3:3, as Eve has a conversation with the serpent, which we know is the devil, she changes the words that God had told them. We know it says in the scripture we are not to add to or take away from the word of God. And so she ate.. and shared with her husband. And then the fall of man began. Up until this time, they were naked, and weren’t ashamed. Then shame came onto them and God clothed them with the coats of skins. They hadn’t known pain or work, but now they did, because of disobedience.

Hope everyone has a very blessed Thanksgiving!