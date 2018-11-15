Girdner –Jeannie Pierce

Looks like we are going to get a little winter weather! It’s that time of the year so we would think something was wrong if we didn’t see the colder weather, snow and ice. I love to see it all, don’t like to drive in it, so since I don’t need to be out, I enjoy it.

Haven’t heard any reports from my kiddos at church, so don’t know if any of them got their deer this weekend. My grandson, Aaron called today and he got a 8 point buck so he was pretty excited. Everyone be safe during the hunting season, and hope you all get that big deer you’re looking for.

Lots of prayers needed for those who are facing the holidays alone. It is a lonely time of the year for those who have lost loved ones, maybe this being their 1st holiday without their loved ones. We have many in our church and community needing healing prayers and the Lord’s touch on them. Be grateful we have a God whom we can take all our cares and needs to.

Bro. Jack Clemans and family came and brought the message both Sunday morning and Sunday evening. Sunday morning his message was from Judges 6 & 7. Gideon, a mighty man of valor. He was visited by an angel of the Lord telling him things to do here in the beginning of chapter 6. Gideon then put a fleece out before the Lord (vs. 36-40), so that Gideon would have confirmation from God, that he would save Israel through his hands. In the 7th chapter, God tells Gideon he has too many men, and how to choose who to send home. And then Gideon’s army, faced the Midianites. A very interesting chapter to read.

As we draw closer to Thanksgiving day, I find myself reflecting back on many of the Thanksgiving dinners I have had with my family as a youngster, and growing up, and having my own family and places to go each year. Lots of blessings to be thankful for. When I was a kid, I remember my mom always had Thanksgiving dinner and everyone was invited. Sometimes all her children came home with their families, and sometimes they didn’t as they lived out of town. But we always had plenty to eat, and always had some good times. I was always glad to have my nieces and nephews home to have fun times with. As I grew older, with a family of my own, we had 2-3 places to go every year , at each holiday, both Thanksgiving and Christmas. We used to think it was quite a task to get to them all, as sometimes we might have two dinners in the same day. But time goes by, the older generation passes away, and you find yourself being the oldest generation left. We no longer have those 2-3 places to go. Our grandparents, and parents are gone and we are now that one who sets the stage for whose house we are going to go to for Thanksgiving. We are blessed with a wonderful grandma and mom, to whose house we are still invited to for the holidays in Kenny’s family. And we are very thankful for her. I just am reflecting back on my family and know when your parents and grandparents are gone, you miss them. The one who held the family together is gone. Someone, that’s me, my generation, has to step up to the plate. So enjoy those parents and grandparents while you have them. If you are invited to go to several dinners on both sides of you and your spouse’s family, try your best to go to everyone of them. Time will come when you won’t have that time to share with them. If you have kids to invite for dinner, and grandchildren, invite them and enjoy, there may not always be that time when you can enjoy them as you have at this time. I am looking forward to a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner with my family this year. I am going to enjoy each and everyone of them, and hope to make some more good memories.

God’s blessings on each and everyone.