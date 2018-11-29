Girdner – Jeannie Pierce

Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving! It was a beautiful day! I looked out the window and saw my kids and grandkids out walking in the field. It was just a wonderful day. Our son Jeremy, his children Dustin, and Caitlynn, and their friends, Marissa & Dallas. Crystal and Aaron came up from Doniphan. Just as I was being surprised by them showing up, here came my granddaughter, Courtney and her friend Kara from Utah, what a blessing to have a house full! Kenny’s mom came down also and joined us for dinner as well. Also Aaron, Brittany and Abcde. Kenny and I had a very blessed Thanksgiving! Hope you all had the same!

Our Christmas play will be the 9th of December at 6pm. Sis. Tillie says the play is coming along well and the kids all know their parts. We would love to have you all come out and share in the play.

Many prayers are still needed for those in our community as well as those in our families and church. God knows all about these needs, however, he likes to hear from us about the ones in need. I have always appreciated those prayers when I was in need.

Sis. Maxine brought the message both Sunday morning and Sunday evening. It’s just so good to have her and Bro. Jim back with us. Please keep our church in prayer as we continue to ask God for just the right pastor for our church.

Sunday morning’s message was from Luke 24:32 Did not our heart burn within us, while he talked to us by the way, and while he opened us the scriptures? We are all connected to different people along our walk in life, weather it be family, friends or just someone we meet along the way. We never know when we may be talking to someone who is in need of being saved. We should always be ready to share the gospel with those who may need an uplifting from the word of God. Or someone who needs to hear the way of accepting God as their savior. When we study God’s word, he will equip us with what we need, when we need it, to show others the way.

Sunday evening our message was from Gen. 4:1-6 Religion vs Salvation. The story of Cain and Abel is a good chapter to read again. Religion is something men do to try to save themselves. Salvation, through Christ, saves us from hell, when we are covered by the blood of Christ that takes away all or sins, and puts them as far as the east is from the west, never to be remembered again. That’s true salvation. He gives us a desire to not want to go on our old paths again.

In closing, I would like to share something I read on Facebook.

Only God can turn a Mess into a Message, a Test into a Testimony, a Trial into a Triumph, a Victim into a Victory. God is god, All the Time!

God Bless each and everyone!