Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

Fri. Nov. 9th, a rather chilly day. The forecast is for a cold morning for open gun season for deer, tomorrow. I have seen an awful lot of deer the past two or three months.

I’m still at Thornfield with Tracy David and Devin, “camping” on their couch. At least I’ve had beautiful scenery. Looking across the hayfield and the other side of Pond Fork Creek, the leaves have been so pretty.

On Sunday, let’s be sure and give thanks to all the veterans. My girls’ Dad was a World War II veteran, drafted three months after his 18th birthday. He served in the Pacific.

I think I am to be with Patty again this next week, then hopefully I can go home. Although I enjoy being with he kids, I don’t want to be a burden.

My daughter Debbie Hutchison called from Moberly late this evening and they have 4 inches of snow.

Birthday greetings for Nov. go out to Trish Russell, whose birthday was on the 6th; a niece Linda Owens, on the 8th; Paul Smith on the 11th (I think); Aaron Chambers (my grandson) and another niece, Rhonda Hurst Goss, share the 15th; and niece Janet Smith the 17th; and Rebecca Russell on the 30th. She’ll be 18.

Get well wishes to everyone sick, and a wonderful Thanksgiving with family to everyone.

Here is our thought for today: God will give me strength to love and care for those around me.