Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

Sunday evening, Nov. 4th, a cool, cloudy day. This has been a very beautiful week here in the Ozarks. But I imagine the trees will lose most of their colorful leaves this week.

I have spent the past two weeks with my daughters and their families. I fell Oct. 16th and broke my wrist on my left arm, went to the orthopedic hospital and now have a cast. I have to go back on the 19th and have it x-rayed again. Hopefully, they will put a lighter cast on it.

Last Sunday, Tracy, my daughter, took me on a long drive. We went to Mountain Home, Arkansas, and ate catfish at a restaurant and onto the dam at Bull Shoals. The lake was so beautiful, clear, and blue. I enjoyed it very much. Then on Monday, I had to have my protime so Tracy took me to Ava where we met Patty & I’ve spent this week with her.

On Sat. we went to Branson West and on Mon. she is to take me to Ava to meet Tracy at the doctor’s office again.

Karen & Doug Fredrick had supper Wed. night with Bertha and Dean Scherer.

Karen had taken Ann Collins to the beauty shop one day this past week.

I talk to Ann or Bert once every few days.

I don’t know the details but heard that Vanna White was at Rockbridge and ate a week ago Sunday. My niece, Karen Fredrick, is a waitress there on Sat. & Sun.

Hannah Griffith from Truman College at Kirksville came home for a few days recently. My daughter Debbie Hutchison from Moberly came down with her.

Sorry to hear of the passing of Sharon Upshaw, also, Lloyd Tate. My deepest prayers and sympathy go out to their families.

Until next time, take care & God bless. Be careful and don’t fall. The ground is awfully hard any more.