Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After opening service with prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday School class about the strong faith and obedience that brought Noah an ark for the safety of his family. He was 600 years old when he built the ark and he did according unto all that the Lord commanded.

Special song was by Rebecca Young and the choir sang and honored our veterans with a reading by Narvil Tetrick. Our thanks goes out to them for their service.

Our third Friday Night Singing will be cancelled this coming Friday night Nov. 16th.

Saturday evening, November 17th at 6 p.m. at Gentry Church we are having a Chili and Soup Supper, with desserts and proceeds going to St. Jude’s Hospital. Everyone is welcome. We will even let deer hunters come.

Sunday, Nov. 18th is our third Sunday and Thanksgiving dinner. Bring a covered dish.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from James Chapter 1. In this Thanksgiving Season, have an attitude of thanksgiving, as we go through trials of this life. God enables us to have all things and every good gift comes down from above. Be glad and rejoice.

In our evening service, our special song was by a group of Glenda Miller, Janice Young, Narvil Tetrick, Sharon Welker, Charlotte Reich and Brenda Hampel.

Pastor Comer’s message was from 1 Thessalonians Chapter 5: Edify one another and be at peace among yourselves. This is the will of God. Magnify God in all things.

Go Ava Bears!

Happy Thanksgiving!