Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After opening with prayer, in our Sunday School class, we sutdied how Noah obeyed what God told him. Following god requires complete obedience. Choose to obey and receive the blessing he will bring.

Happy birthday wishes to Rebecca Young and special song was by Ramona Henning.

Saturday, Nov. 10th, Gentry is having a swimming party at Ozark Center in Ozark at 2 p.m. Adults are to stay with children.

Many prayer requests were brought before the Lord: Zach Mendel, Janice Gray, Ruby Goodin, Ronnie Curry, the Jerry Woods family, the Ray family in the loss of their 10-year-old son. Prayers also to many others I’m sure I missed.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from 1 Corinthians Chapter 1. Jesus is alive and well. He won the victory for you, our sins were nailed to the cross by Jesus. He paid the price for us.

We are having Christmas program practice every Sunday after church with Brenda Hampel.

In our evening service, our special song was by the Gentry Choir. We have Choir practice every Wednesday night at 6:30 before Bible study.

Pastor Comer’s message was also from 1 Corinthians Chapter 1. In our weakness God can make us shine, sometimes, we think we are not of any value but in your lowest time God can help you. He sees you as a child of His.

Saturday, November 17th, at 6 p.m. Gentry is having a Chili and Soup supper along with side dishes. All proceeds go to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. All deer hunters are welcome.