Gentry – Charlotte Reich

In our Sunday School class, we studied about the wickedness back in Noah’s day. He lived in daily fellowship with the Lord, and was spared from God’s judgment. With God’s help is the only way we can be a light in a dark world.

A large crowd attended our hayride and weiner roast Saturday night. A big thanks goes out to Doug Miller and Danny Tetrick for driving and pulling the trailers with hay.

Pastor Comers’ morning message was taken from Psalm 46. God is our refuge and strength and we should not fear. He is our source and one to lean on.

In our evening service, our special song was by a group of Brenda Hampel, Wendell Deo, Narvil Tetrick, Charlotte Reich, Joie Welker and Gina Martin, and also one by Pastor Bill Comer.

His message was from Philippians Chapter 4: magnify the Lord and rejoice in the Lord always. He gives you peace and that will help to control our thoughts, hearts, and minds.

Remember all the prayer requests this week.