Garden Club Hosts 66th Annual Hartville Vespers Service & Nativity Lighting December 2nd

On Sunday, December 2nd, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. members of the Hartville Garden Club will host the annual Vespers Service in the Hartville High School gym. The lighting of the Nativity Scene will precede the service. The Nativity Scene lighting will be at 6:00 p.m.

Come and be a part of a tradition that started 66 years ago. What a great way to begin your holiday season.

Surrounding communities are encouraged to come and enjoy the lighting, at 6:00 p.m. December 2nd, and to also attend the Vespers Service in the Gym. Several churches have been asked to take part in the service. Many of the Hartville area churches will dismiss Sunday night services to attend the Vespers Service in the Gym.

This tradition has taken place in Hartville since 1952. The original nativity figures have been replaced and repaired several times. The latest restoration occurred last year and was accomplished by the combined efforts of The Hartville Garden Club, Hartville Lion’s Club, and Hartville High School’s Art and Industrial Arts Departments. The scene spans the top of Steele Bluff and overlooks the town of Hartville. It may be viewed from Highway 5 as people travel through town. The Nativity Scene will be on display during the month of December. Traditional Christmas music will be played during the holiday season.