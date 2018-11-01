Future Interchange Project, Route 60 / Route 125 Near Rogersville, Will Be Focus of Nov. 8 Public Meeting

GREENE COUNTY – The public is invited to learn more about a future project to build an interchange at the Route 60/Route 125 intersection near Rogersville at a Thursday, Nov. 8 public meeting, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The public meeting is scheduled for 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, at Logan-Rogersville High School, 300 N. Missouri Boulevard (Route 125 north of Route 60). The meeting will be come-and-go with no formal presentation planned. Those who attend can come at any time between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Anyone unable to attend the in-person meeting can view the same exhibits and give their feedback on the project at an online public meeting available at www.modot.org/southwest.

The proposed plan calls for building an interchange at the intersection and removing the existing traffic signal. Construction of the project could begin as early as 2022 with completion in 2023.

Highlights of the project:

• Build Route 60 bridge over Route 125

• Build interchange ramps for safe access between Route 60 and Route 125

• Build outer roads in areas

• Connect business entrances to outer roads

• Greene County Farm Road 229 connection to Route 60 removed

• Estimated construction cost: $17.2 million

Project timeline:

• 2018-19 conduct environmental studies to determine impacts

• 2019 – Preliminary project design work begins

• Summer/fall 2019 – Preliminary project design public meeting

• 2020 – Secure land needed for project

• 2021 – Final project design work completed

• 2022-23 – Construction of new interchange and outer roads