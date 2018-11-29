Friendship Freewill Baptist – Elsie Atchison & Lena Ingram

Church started by singing “Higher Grounds”. Opening prayer by Mitchell Catrone. We had a good Sunday School lesson taught by Ronnie Epps. “Good King Hezekiah”, 2 King 18:1-8, 19:22, 35, 36 and 20:1-11. Then the congregation sang several songs and we had some special songs by Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram,”I’m Nearer Home.”

Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message 1 John 1:1-5, 2:9 Closing song “Have Thine Own Way Lord.” Closing prayer by Naida Haden.

Church opened Sunday night with prayer by Vera Dixon. The congregation sang several songs. Special songs were performed by Elsie Atchison & Lena Ingram, Naida & Raymond Haden, & Philip Butterfield. Those visiting Elsie Atchison this week included Lena Ingram, Myson Loveless, Noel Atchison, Terrill Ingram, and Carol Allen, Charla & Silas Heinlein.