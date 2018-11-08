Free Movie in Willow Springs November 17

The Willow Spring Community Foundation is showing a free movie at the Historic Star Theater on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. The Star Theater now has a larger screen and a high definition projector for movie night.

The movie will be Mayflower: The Pilgrim’s Adventure. This movie is in color, runs approximately 97 minutes and was released in 1979.

Originally titled The Voyage of the Mayflower, this made-for-TV historical drama was first telecast as a CBS Thanksgiving special.

Come join patrons of the Star Theater on Saturday, Nov. 17, 7:00 p.m. to see Mayflower: The Pilgrim’s Adventure – the Community Foundation’s free movie of the month.