Fall Back to Winter Time on Sunday

A new time period will go into effect here Sunday as all states now on Daylight Savings Time will revert to their former time period –– in our case, Central Standard Time.

Time pieces should be turned back one hour Sunday morning with the official change being made at 2 a.m.

Many will reset clocks before going to bed Saturday night –– but if not, they may rise the next morning with the promise of being one hour early for everything.

Spring forward, fall back. If in doubt, rely on your cell phone, most reset automatically.