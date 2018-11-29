Echo Bluff State Park Hosts Salem High School Chamber Choir, Tree Lighting Dec. 8

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 26, 2018 – Come to Echo Bluff State Park to hear the Salem High School Chamber Choir as they help the park sing in the holiday season from 8 to 9 p.m. Sat., Dec. 8. Festivities begin with the lighting of the Christmas tree in the Betty Lea Lodge.

Following the lighting, the Great Room will be filled with seasonal music as the choir performs classic Christmas carols. Finish out the evening in front of the fireplace with refreshments.

This event is free and open to public.

Echo Bluff State Park is located on Highway 19, approximately 25 miles south of Salem and approximately 14 miles north of Eminence. For more information about the event, call Echo Bluff State Park at 573-751-1224.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.