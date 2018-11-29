Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

I am a little behind telling about our news from here on the mountain. We had our Thanksgiving dinner at church last week and had a great turnout with the table full of food. God has blessed our church with some great cooks. From the ham and turkey all the way down to the pecan pie everything looked and tasted great. At times like these we are glad to have our big table that Ralph and the VBS kids made for us years ago. Speaking of this table, we are in the process of removing the varnish so we are adding names of people that now come to our church on it. It is such a great thing to read all the names that are reminders of people. Some church members have gone on to heaven; others have moved, and some were friends that were here to visit for our VBS. For those of you that have never seen our table, the names of people are wood burned into the top for everyone to see.

For Thanksgiving, we went up to my sister-in-law’s house. Dottie’s daughter, Debra, was in so we all went up there to visit and eat lunch. It was a good time of eating and visiting and of course playing games. Our family is big on playing different games, so I had bought two new ones at the store and took to try out. I have to tell you that we were laughing to hard that the tears were rolling down our cheeks. I even video taped some and sent to Shawn so he could share in some of the fun.

Saturday, my kids and grandkids came over and we had lunch together and enjoyed some time spent together as a family. To me, that is the best part of Thanksgiving. It is also one of the things that I always want to thank God for, my family. He has blessed me with two great sons, two wonderful women they chose to share their life with and six fabulous grandkids. I praise Him for them.

Our Christmas play practice is on Wednesday nights and we are so looking forward to everyone making plans to come and see our Christmas story on Dec. 22. It is a Saturday night, and we know that everyone’s calendars start filling up fast, but please add us or your church program to your list of things to do and places to go. Remember there is no Christmas without Christ. He is the reason that we celebrate this very special season. There is a whole month of special songs and celebrations. But make sure you are keeping God first as your first priority.

Till next time, God bless.