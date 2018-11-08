Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

I do believe that it is trying to turn cold weather on us. I, for one, do not like the cold, but I know that some people do. I guess that is why God gave us different temperatures.

We had our hayride Sunday, and was a little worried that it might rain on us. It was a little cool, but no rain, and from all reports they all had a great time. There were a couple of kids enjoyed it so much that they took a nap. Poor little Isaac, just could not stay awake through the whole trip.

Roger and Jerry had hot dogs roasted for them when they returned. They all did seem like they were hungry too. We fed them some chili and baked beans to go with it.

It was a good time and then we went home and rested a while before back to church for evening services. It was a good day to serve God.

Saturday, my brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Phyllis came down and ate lunch with us. We played some games and then Shawn and Miranda and kids came over to fix a computer problem I was having.

I hope everyone got to enjoy all the little trick-or-treaters over Halloween. Since it was cold and rainy, we didn’t have as many as normal, but we had some kids in really cute costumes. I do love seeing all the kids come out and how adorable they look all dressed up. Some were even a little spooky looking.

Plans are now in the making for Thanksgiving, so I hope you are thanking God for all He does for you. I can never thank Him enough for all the blessings He has given to me. I do praise His name.

Till next time, take care and God bless.