Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain – Irene Swearengin

Good morning. It’s a wonderful morning here on the mountain. God blessed us with such beautiful weather this weekend. The colors of the leaves are changing right before our eyes and they are so pretty to watch. Lots of stories of people traveling around enjoying themselves.

Friday night, we went to Mt. Olive for the benefit singing for Loren and Hazel. It was very well attended. The house was full. There was lots of music, singing and you could feel God’s love flow through the house as His people gathered to show their love and support for their friend and neighbor. It is so great to live in a community where we still are such a close knit community. We still share sorrow together, and we also share joy together and that is what God’s people are suppose to do.

Like lots of other churches our calendar is getting really full. I told them Sunday to keep an eye on the bulletin board for the rest of the year. Then I changed it, and said that just spread the word, you may not want to miss any Sunday because you might miss something important.

This Sunday is our hayride. Bring a sandwich or snack and we will leave shortly after church. When they get back from the hayride, we will have hotdogs. We will still have church Sunday night.

Our Thanksgiving dinner will be the third Sunday. We do like to eat. Lots of good fellowship goes along with the food. If you are looking for a church home come and join us, we love God and we love to enjoy this wonderful world that he gave us to live in.

Till next time take care and God bless.