Drury University Announces Amason as Executive VP 

SPRINGFIELD, Nov 12 — Drury University is pleased to announce Amy Amason as Executive Vice President for Development and Comprehensive Campaign Director, effective Nov. 26.

In this role, Amason will report to Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd and work closely with Executive Vice President for Advancement Wayne Chipman.

Amason will be responsible for the operation and management of all development and alumni relations programs and staff for the university. In addition, she will lead all planning and execution for Drury’s national comprehensive campaign. Wayne Chipman and Vice President for Stewardship Judy Thompson will continue to work on planned and principal gifts.

Drury’s comprehensive campaign will support the innovative new Your Drury Fusion curriculum launching in 2019, the campus master plan, and new initiatives in evening and online education for nontraditional students.

“Amy has a long and successful track record running comprehensive fundraising campaigns both inside and outside of higher education settings,” Cloyd says. “She knows how to engage alumni and donors and mobilize volunteers in truly meaningful ways. We’re excited to bring her to Drury as we continue to build on the incredible momentum of the last two years.”

Amason comes to Drury from Piedmont College in Demorest, Georgia, where she has been the Vice President for Institutional Advancement since 2013. At Piedmont, she was responsible for building a comprehensive fundraising and communication program, as well as community relations.

Prior to that, Amason was a vice president in fundraising and development roles for the Phoenix Symphony, Scottsdale Healthcare Foundation, Arizona State University, and at her alma mater, Washburn University in Topeka Kansas. She has also been an independent fundraising consultant, providing strategic counsel for non-profit organizations across the country.

Amason is married to her husband, Craig. Their two grown sons reside in Georgia.

Amason’s education includes: Bachelor of Business Administration, major in finance – Washburn University

Masters in Education, emphasis in educational leadership – Northern Arizona University

Amason will lead a fundraising team that has significantly increased giving and engagement during the last two years. Last fiscal year the university more than doubled its gifts and commitments to $20,898,015, compared to $9,416,023 to the prior year. The gifts were from an array of donors – alumni, parents, students, faculty, staff and friends from 48 states. Alumni donors represented every single class year for the past 70 years, including current students in the classes of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.